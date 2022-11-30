Morgan Stanley (MS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.77%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $90.20, plunging -1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.10 and dropped to $89.70 before settling in for the closing price of $90.91. Within the past 52 weeks, MS’s price has moved between $72.05 and $109.73.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.20%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 72,330. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,598 shares at a rate of $8.41, taking the stock ownership to the 8,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,982,425. This insider now owns 179,449 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $29.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $29.4) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +24.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.51% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1231.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.76 in the near term. At $91.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $92.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.83. The third support level lies at $87.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 151.48 billion based on 1,690,109K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 59,755 M and income totals 15,034 M. The company made 12,986 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,632 M in sales during its previous quarter.