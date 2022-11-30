Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,269 M

On November 29, 2022, Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) opened at $185.32, higher 7.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $188.93 and dropped to $185.055 before settling in for the closing price of $174.63. Price fluctuations for NXST have ranged from $139.69 to $204.62 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 33.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.30% at the time writing. With a float of $35.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.77 million.

In an organization with 11160 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.27, operating margin of +25.24, and the pretax margin is +23.52.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nexstar Media Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 474,294. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 2,763 shares at a rate of $171.66, taking the stock ownership to the 80,052 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s President and COO sold 12,500 for $172.84, making the entire transaction worth $2,160,446. This insider now owns 82,815 shares in total.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.06) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +17.95 while generating a return on equity of 31.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.22% during the next five years compared to 45.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.04, a number that is poised to hit 8.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.18.

During the past 100 days, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s (NXST) raw stochastic average was set at 67.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.46. However, in the short run, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $189.34. Second resistance stands at $191.07. The third major resistance level sits at $193.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $185.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $181.59.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) Key Stats

There are currently 37,708K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,648 M according to its annual income of 834,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,269 M and its income totaled 288,700 K.