Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is expecting -56.56% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 29, 2022, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) opened at $2.32, higher 1.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $2.31. Price fluctuations for NKLA have ranged from $2.27 to $12.14 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.10% at the time writing. With a float of $324.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $438.42 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 179,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.39, taking the stock ownership to the 2,812,346 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $2.36, making the entire transaction worth $177,074. This insider now owns 2,812,346 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nikola Corporation (NKLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nikola Corporation, NKLA], we can find that recorded value of 7.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.22.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

There are currently 478,851K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -690,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,240 K and its income totaled -236,230 K.