No matter how cynical the overall market is Akanda Corp. (AKAN) performance over the last week is recorded -7.48%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $0.223, down -4.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.232 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, AKAN has traded in a range of $0.21-$31.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $11.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 173 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6493.36, operating margin of -14772.98, and the pretax margin is -19625.88.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Akanda Corp. is 65.94%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -19625.88.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akanda Corp.’s (AKAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 175.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

The latest stats from [Akanda Corp., AKAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Akanda Corp.’s (AKAN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2299. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2469. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2619. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1979, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1829. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1659.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.28 million has total of 28,909K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40 K in contrast with the sum of -8,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24 K and last quarter income was -2,861 K.