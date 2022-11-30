No matter how cynical the overall market is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) performance over the last week is recorded -3.28%

On November 29, 2022, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) opened at $34.10, lower -0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.10 and dropped to $33.24 before settling in for the closing price of $33.73. Price fluctuations for AOSL have ranged from $27.38 to $69.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 15.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 654.00% at the time writing. With a float of $22.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2451 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +13.12, and the pretax margin is +63.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 75,347. In this transaction EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development of this company sold 2,487 shares at a rate of $30.30, taking the stock ownership to the 55,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development sold 875 for $33.68, making the entire transaction worth $29,470. This insider now owns 57,739 shares in total.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +58.28 while generating a return on equity of 73.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 654.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 95.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 181.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

The latest stats from [Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, AOSL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.27 million was inferior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s (AOSL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.51. The third major resistance level sits at $34.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) Key Stats

There are currently 27,408K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 907.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 777,550 K according to its annual income of 453,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 208,480 K and its income totaled 26,040 K.