No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) performance over the last week is recorded 3.18%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $58.21, up 1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.02 and dropped to $57.72 before settling in for the closing price of $58.02. Over the past 52 weeks, ACGL has traded in a range of $40.24-$59.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 14.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.30%. With a float of $358.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5200 employees.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 2,854,555. In this transaction CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $57.09, taking the stock ownership to the 362,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $17.60, making the entire transaction worth $35,200. This insider now owns 4,000 shares in total.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +24.11 while generating a return on equity of 16.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 24.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (ACGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Looking closely at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (ACGL) raw stochastic average was set at 99.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.38. However, in the short run, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.43. Second resistance stands at $59.87. The third major resistance level sits at $60.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.83.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.71 billion has total of 369,873K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,250 M in contrast with the sum of 2,157 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,386 M and last quarter income was 17,100 K.