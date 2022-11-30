No matter how cynical the overall market is Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) performance over the last week is recorded -5.19%

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $231.46, plunging -5.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $231.595 and dropped to $215.62 before settling in for the closing price of $230.77. Within the past 52 weeks, AZPN’s price has moved between $135.48 and $263.59.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -3.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.20%. With a float of $28.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3574 workers is very important to gauge.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aspen Technology Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 29,445,883. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 125,807 shares at a rate of $234.06, taking the stock ownership to the 170,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Senior VP & General Counsel sold 6,121 for $230.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,407,830. This insider now owns 19,069 shares in total.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.25) by $0.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to -11.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

The latest stats from [Aspen Technology Inc., AZPN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.27 million was inferior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.28.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Technology Inc.’s (AZPN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $195.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $228.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $238.05. The third major resistance level sits at $244.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $206.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.59.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.07 billion based on 64,540K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 709,380 K and income totals 319,800 K. The company made 250,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.