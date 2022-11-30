No matter how cynical the overall market is Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) performance over the last week is recorded 39.48%

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.07, soaring 27.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.89 and dropped to $26.125 before settling in for the closing price of $23.20. Within the past 52 weeks, CTRN’s price has moved between $15.48 and $97.14.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 197.40%. With a float of $7.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.04, operating margin of +8.02, and the pretax margin is +7.99.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citi Trends Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 47,501. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 1,942 shares at a rate of $24.46, taking the stock ownership to the 14,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s SVP, Planning and Allocation sold 1,815 for $31.95, making the entire transaction worth $57,989. This insider now owns 5,446 shares in total.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +6.28 while generating a return on equity of 44.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.40% during the next five years compared to 50.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Citi Trends Inc.’s (CTRN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.93 in the near term. At $32.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.40.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 237.74 million based on 8,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 991,600 K and income totals 62,240 K. The company made 185,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.