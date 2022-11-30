No matter how cynical the overall market is, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.51%

On November 29, 2022, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) opened at $28.30, lower -0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.38 and dropped to $27.03 before settling in for the closing price of $27.75. Price fluctuations for DOCN have ranged from $26.00 to $106.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.40% at the time writing. With a float of $68.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.50 million.

The firm has a total of 786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 56,027. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 1,773 shares at a rate of $31.60, taking the stock ownership to the 85,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 3,495 for $40.10, making the entire transaction worth $140,150. This insider now owns 84,791 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., DOCN], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.99. The third major resistance level sits at $29.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.55.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

There are currently 96,297K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 428,560 K according to its annual income of -19,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 152,120 K and its income totaled 10,100 K.