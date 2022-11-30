No matter how cynical the overall market is Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.45%

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) stock priced at $19.29, up 3.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.78 and dropped to $18.92 before settling in for the closing price of $18.87. LPG’s price has ranged from $8.25 to $19.71 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 10.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.10%. With a float of $33.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.02 million.

In an organization with 79 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.21, operating margin of +30.18, and the pretax margin is +26.23.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Dorian LPG Ltd. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 237,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 98,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $18.05, making the entire transaction worth $902,500. This insider now owns 1,822,000 shares in total.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +26.23 while generating a return on equity of 7.71.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 133.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dorian LPG Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.51. However, in the short run, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.93. Second resistance stands at $20.29. The third major resistance level sits at $20.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.21.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 795.34 million, the company has a total of 40,351K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 274,220 K while annual income is 71,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 75,970 K while its latest quarter income was 20,310 K.