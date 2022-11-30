No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) performance over the last week is recorded -3.07%

On November 29, 2022, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) opened at $9.13, higher 0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.405 and dropped to $9.1007 before settling in for the closing price of $9.12. Price fluctuations for KTOS have ranged from $9.06 to $22.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 8.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -99.90% at the time writing. With a float of $123.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.16, operating margin of +3.66, and the pretax margin is +0.54.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 84,490. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $10.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,253 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s President, US Division sold 7,000 for $12.99, making the entire transaction worth $90,954. This insider now owns 333,302 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.01 while generating a return on equity of 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.34 in the near term. At $9.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

There are currently 125,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 811,500 K according to its annual income of -2,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,600 K and its income totaled -8,000 K.