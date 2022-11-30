No matter how cynical the overall market is Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.10%

November 29, 2022, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) trading session started at the price of $2.80, that was 0.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. A 52-week range for OSCR has been $2.34 – $11.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.00%. With a float of $153.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2621 workers is very important to gauge.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oscar Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 58,176. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,729 shares at a rate of $4.96, taking the stock ownership to the 14,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Insurance Officer sold 17,532 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $97,019. This insider now owns 148,804 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -31.14 while generating a return on equity of -62.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

The latest stats from [Oscar Health Inc., OSCR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.17 million was superior to 1.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.02. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.59.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

There are 214,755K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 561.72 million. As of now, sales total 1,839 M while income totals -572,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 978,430 K while its last quarter net income were -192,910 K.