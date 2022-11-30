No matter how cynical the overall market is, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) performance over the last week is recorded -2.32%

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.69, plunging -1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.04 and dropped to $22.26 before settling in for the closing price of $22.70. Within the past 52 weeks, PRVA’s price has moved between $17.99 and $44.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -701.50%. With a float of $103.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 810 employees.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 275,737. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,115 shares at a rate of $22.76, taking the stock ownership to the 5,875,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,186,888 for $22.56, making the entire transaction worth $71,896,193. This insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 462.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Looking closely at Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.93. However, in the short run, Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.80. Second resistance stands at $23.31. The third major resistance level sits at $23.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.24.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.54 billion based on 114,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 966,220 K and income totals -188,230 K. The company made 342,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.