No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) performance over the last week is recorded -4.78%

November 29, 2022, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) trading session started at the price of $18.08, that was 9.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.21 and dropped to $17.66 before settling in for the closing price of $17.55. A 52-week range for TNP has been $6.95 – $20.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 2.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 211.90%. With a float of $19.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.25, operating margin of -5.09, and the pretax margin is -27.57.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.53) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -27.72 while generating a return on equity of -11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 211.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.58, a number that is poised to hit 2.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.28 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 90.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.67 in the near term. At $20.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.57.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

There are 18,196K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 564.53 million. As of now, sales total 546,120 K while income totals -151,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 223,740 K while its last quarter net income were 51,350 K.