Now that American Tower Corporation’s volume has hit 1.85 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $214.81, soaring 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $217.27 and dropped to $213.32 before settling in for the closing price of $213.90. Within the past 52 weeks, AMT’s price has moved between $178.17 and $294.40.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 10.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.50%. With a float of $464.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6378 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.41, operating margin of +37.88, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 219,740. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $219.74, taking the stock ownership to the 26,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Ofr, GC & Sec sold 35,000 for $207.20, making the entire transaction worth $7,252,131. This insider now owns 157,685 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

American Tower Corporation (AMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.22.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 37.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $240.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $218.55 in the near term. At $219.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $222.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $214.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $211.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $210.65.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 101.08 billion based on 465,606K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,357 M and income totals 2,568 M. The company made 2,672 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 839,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.