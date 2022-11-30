Now that ViewRay Inc.’s volume has hit 0.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On November 29, 2022, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) opened at $4.59, higher 0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.77 and dropped to $4.5418 before settling in for the closing price of $4.61. Price fluctuations for VRAY have ranged from $2.39 to $5.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 25.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.30% at the time writing. With a float of $176.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.05 million.

In an organization with 267 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 117,409. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.70, taking the stock ownership to the 192,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.93, making the entire transaction worth $58,518. This insider now owns 113,279 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 90.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.53. However, in the short run, ViewRay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.77. Second resistance stands at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.31.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

There are currently 181,416K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 834.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 70,120 K according to its annual income of -110,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,490 K and its income totaled -26,110 K.