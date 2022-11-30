PACCAR Inc (PCAR) volume exceeds 1.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 28, 2022, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) opened at $104.70, lower -1.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.94 and dropped to $103.07 before settling in for the closing price of $105.03. Price fluctuations for PCAR have ranged from $77.00 to $107.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $341.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.87, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +10.10.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 2,778,632. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CFO of this company sold 29,052 shares at a rate of $95.64, taking the stock ownership to the 53,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 13,900 for $95.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,331,170. This insider now owns 62,377 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.98) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 16.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.83% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PACCAR Inc (PCAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Looking closely at PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 88.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.54. However, in the short run, PACCAR Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.68. Second resistance stands at $105.74. The third major resistance level sits at $106.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.94.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

There are currently 347,768K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,522 M according to its annual income of 1,852 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,059 M and its income totaled 769,400 K.