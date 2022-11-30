ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.91% last month.

November 29, 2022, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) trading session started at the price of $23.17, that was 0.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.655 and dropped to $22.50 before settling in for the closing price of $23.01. A 52-week range for ACDC has been $13.18 – $27.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.90%. With a float of $25.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2522 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProFrac Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 565.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.74 in the near term. At $24.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.43.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

There are 142,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.73 billion. As of now, sales total 768,350 K while income totals -42,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 696,730 K while its last quarter net income were 44,930 K.