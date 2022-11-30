Recent developments with Five Below Inc. (FIVE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.17 cents.

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) stock priced at $161.95, down -2.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $161.95 and dropped to $156.255 before settling in for the closing price of $160.83. FIVE’s price has ranged from $109.49 to $214.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 23.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 125.00%. With a float of $54.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.50 million.

In an organization with 6100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 77,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 550 shares at a rate of $140.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,340 shares.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.60% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Five Below Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.30.

During the past 100 days, Five Below Inc.’s (FIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 85.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.24. However, in the short run, Five Below Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $160.55. Second resistance stands at $164.10. The third major resistance level sits at $166.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.71. The third support level lies at $149.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.63 billion, the company has a total of 55,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,848 M while annual income is 278,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 668,930 K while its latest quarter income was 41,340 K.