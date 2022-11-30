Recent developments with Loews Corporation (L) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.85 cents.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $56.69, up 1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.835 and dropped to $56.51 before settling in for the closing price of $56.77. Over the past 52 weeks, L has traded in a range of $49.36-$68.20.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 282.60%. With a float of $194.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10340 employees.

Loews Corporation (L) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 2,994,646. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 76,954 shares at a rate of $38.91, taking the stock ownership to the 243,883,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 76,954 for $39.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,021,568. This insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 8.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Loews Corporation’s (L) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 87.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.24 in the near term. At $58.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.05. The third support level lies at $55.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.67 billion has total of 237,427K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,657 M in contrast with the sum of 1,578 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,461 M and last quarter income was 130,000 K.