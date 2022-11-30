Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 39.32% last month.

November 29, 2022, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) trading session started at the price of $8.12, that was 5.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.635 and dropped to $8.12 before settling in for the closing price of $8.14. A 52-week range for RPAY has been $4.36 – $19.71.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.30%. With a float of $84.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.90 million.

In an organization with 552 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.79, operating margin of -10.90, and the pretax margin is -39.56.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Repay Holdings Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Repay Holdings Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 493,750. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 62,500 shares at a rate of $7.90, taking the stock ownership to the 54,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 65,000 for $7.41, making the entire transaction worth $481,650. This insider now owns 1,560,559 shares in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -22.84 while generating a return on equity of -7.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.44% during the next five years compared to 10.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Repay Holdings Corporation’s (RPAY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.48. However, in the short run, Repay Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.79. Second resistance stands at $8.97. The third major resistance level sits at $9.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.94. The third support level lies at $7.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Key Stats

There are 90,689K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 824.84 million. As of now, sales total 219,260 K while income totals -50,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 71,560 K while its last quarter net income were 5,850 K.