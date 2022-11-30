RXO Inc. (RXO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.26% last month.

November 29, 2022, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) trading session started at the price of $18.59, that was -2.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.00 and dropped to $18.16 before settling in for the closing price of $18.69. A 52-week range for RXO has been $14.75 – $25.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 248.80%. With a float of $115.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of +4.18, and the pretax margin is +4.07.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RXO Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RXO Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.72%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +3.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 248.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RXO Inc. (RXO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.76 in the near term. At $19.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.62. The third support level lies at $17.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

There are 115,110K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.02 billion. As of now, sales total 4,689 M while income totals 150,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,226 M while its last quarter net income were 44,000 K.