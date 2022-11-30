San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.38% last month.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.53, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.74 and dropped to $11.50 before settling in for the closing price of $11.66. Within the past 52 weeks, SJT’s price has moved between $5.54 and $15.43.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 384.90%. With a float of $44.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.61 million.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +95.60 while generating a return on equity of 816.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Trading Performance Indicators

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38

Technical Analysis of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (SJT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.76 in the near term. At $11.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.39. The third support level lies at $11.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 527.51 million based on 46,609K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,620 K and income totals 35,970 K. The company made 21,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.