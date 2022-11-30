STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) posted a -7.48% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 29, 2022, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) opened at $59.02, lower -6.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.20 and dropped to $54.46 before settling in for the closing price of $58.93. Price fluctuations for STAA have ranged from $49.03 to $112.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 22.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 301.80% at the time writing. With a float of $47.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 692 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of STAAR Surgical Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 100.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 2,656,875. In this transaction Sr. VP, Comm. Ops., NA, APAC of this company sold 35,425 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 16,582 for $106.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,762,498. This insider now owns 19,437 shares in total.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 301.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 117.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.47.

During the past 100 days, STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.85 in the near term. At $62.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $47.37.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Key Stats

There are currently 48,206K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 230,470 K according to its annual income of 24,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 76,050 K and its income totaled 10,260 K.