Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is expecting -4.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

November 29, 2022, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) trading session started at the price of $22.30, that was -0.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.77 and dropped to $21.63 before settling in for the closing price of $22.30. A 52-week range for SNDX has been $13.27 – $26.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 158.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 124.90%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 59 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.67, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 410,508. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 16,231 shares at a rate of $25.29, taking the stock ownership to the 17,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Director sold 29,899 for $25.90, making the entire transaction worth $774,411. This insider now owns 32,000 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +17.84 while generating a return on equity of 7.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Looking closely at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.80. However, in the short run, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.78. Second resistance stands at $23.35. The third major resistance level sits at $23.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

There are 60,223K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.37 billion. As of now, sales total 139,710 K while income totals 24,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -35,400 K.