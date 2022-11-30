Unisys Corporation (UIS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.07 million

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) stock priced at $4.25, down -4.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.3199 and dropped to $4.05 before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. UIS’s price has ranged from $4.22 to $23.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.70%. With a float of $65.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16300 employees.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 211,714. In this transaction Executive VP and CFO of this company sold 10,028 shares at a rate of $21.11, taking the stock ownership to the 45,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 4,337 for $22.05, making the entire transaction worth $95,631. This insider now owns 37,872 shares in total.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -47.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unisys Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Looking closely at Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 274.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.87. However, in the short run, Unisys Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.25. Second resistance stands at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.71.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 283.40 million, the company has a total of 67,786K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,054 M while annual income is -448,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 461,200 K while its latest quarter income was -40,100 K.