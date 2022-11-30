Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,338 M

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $63.27, up 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.29 and dropped to $63.125 before settling in for the closing price of $63.54. Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has traded in a range of $56.20-$74.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -13.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.50%. With a float of $96.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.90 million.

In an organization with 6000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Conglomerates Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 680,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $68.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,878 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s insider sold 1,472 for $66.18, making the entire transaction worth $97,417. This insider now owns 13,520 shares in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by $1.25. This company achieved a net margin of +49.98 while generating a return on equity of 23.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.55% during the next five years compared to 219.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) raw stochastic average was set at 58.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.77. However, in the short run, Voya Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.56. Second resistance stands at $65.01. The third major resistance level sits at $65.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.23.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.32 billion has total of 97,173K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,230 M in contrast with the sum of 2,126 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,338 M and last quarter income was 207,000 K.