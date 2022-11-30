WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 193,150 K

A new trading day began on November 29, 2022, with WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) stock priced at $1.23, down -7.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. MAPS’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $8.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 152.70%. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 606 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 51,174. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 42,713 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 340,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s CTO and CIO sold 26,977 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $32,389. This insider now owns 252,857 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WM Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

The latest stats from [WM Technology Inc., MAPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6672, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9903. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9467.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 154.14 million, the company has a total of 146,439K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 193,150 K while annual income is 60,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50,500 K while its latest quarter income was -5,160 K.