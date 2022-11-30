World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) volume exceeds 0.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

November 29, 2022, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) trading session started at the price of $81.08, that was -1.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.08 and dropped to $78.855 before settling in for the closing price of $80.80. A 52-week range for WWE has been $46.91 – $81.63.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.50%. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.78, operating margin of +24.16, and the pretax margin is +20.99.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 9,800 for $60.14, making the entire transaction worth $589,372. This insider now owns 30,737 shares in total.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +16.20 while generating a return on equity of 46.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to 36.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 88.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.69 in the near term. At $82.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.25.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

There are 74,399K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.84 billion. As of now, sales total 1,095 M while income totals 180,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 304,640 K while its last quarter net income were 41,620 K.