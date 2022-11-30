WTER (The Alkaline Water Company Inc.) climbed 0.41 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 29, 2022, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) trading session started at the price of $0.27, that was 0.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2798 and dropped to $0.2657 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for WTER has been $0.24 – $1.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -69.10%. With a float of $136.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.56 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.10, operating margin of -64.36, and the pretax margin is -65.32.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 120,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 180,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -65.32 while generating a return on equity of -689.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Alkaline Water Company Inc., WTER], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (WTER) raw stochastic average was set at 7.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3098, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5356. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2787. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2863. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2928. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2646, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2581. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2505.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Key Stats

There are 141,888K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.13 million. As of now, sales total 60,600 K while income totals -39,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,570 K while its last quarter net income were -8,400 K.