Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.32 million

On November 29, 2022, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) opened at $126.08, lower -0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.80 and dropped to $125.51 before settling in for the closing price of $126.45. Price fluctuations for YUM have ranged from $103.96 to $139.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.10% at the time writing. With a float of $281.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.00 million.

The firm has a total of 36000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.09, operating margin of +31.99, and the pretax margin is +25.43.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 143,734. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,215 shares at a rate of $118.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,233 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Vice President, Controller sold 4,454 for $118.52, making the entire transaction worth $527,888. This insider now owns 17,266 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.72% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 93.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $126.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $127.41. The third major resistance level sits at $128.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.14.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

There are currently 281,688K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,584 M according to its annual income of 1,575 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,640 M and its income totaled 331,000 K.