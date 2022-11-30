Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) with a beta value of 1.64 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

November 29, 2022, Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) trading session started at the price of $269.79, that was -0.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $273.00 and dropped to $261.535 before settling in for the closing price of $269.00. A 52-week range for ZBRA has been $224.87 – $615.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.10%. With a float of $51.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.83 million.

The firm has a total of 9800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.68, operating margin of +18.00, and the pretax margin is +17.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zebra Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 765,735. In this transaction Chief Global Ops & Services of this company sold 2,331 shares at a rate of $328.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,802 for $584.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,053,521. This insider now owns 6,132 shares in total.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +14.87 while generating a return on equity of 32.64.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 51.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.76, a number that is poised to hit 4.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zebra Technologies Corporation, ZBRA], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.74.

During the past 100 days, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (ZBRA) raw stochastic average was set at 29.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $262.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $328.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $272.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $278.58. The third major resistance level sits at $284.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $261.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $255.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $249.77.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Key Stats

There are 51,630K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.29 billion. As of now, sales total 5,627 M while income totals 837,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,378 M while its last quarter net income were 170,000 K.