5.39% volatility in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $20.22, up 1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.81 and dropped to $20.12 before settling in for the closing price of $20.12. Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has traded in a range of $5.44-$28.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -587.70%. With a float of $51.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.01 million.

In an organization with 102 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 207,570. In this transaction COO, CFO and Secretary of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 286,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for $20.76, making the entire transaction worth $259,479. This insider now owns 1,204,924 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -587.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.12. However, in the short run, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.73. Second resistance stands at $21.12. The third major resistance level sits at $21.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.54 billion has total of 73,550K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -70,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -37,800 K.