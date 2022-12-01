A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) as it 5-day change was -6.17%

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) open the trading on November 30, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.05% to $14.60. During the day, the stock rose to $15.23 and sunk to $13.56 before settling in for the price of $15.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LESL posted a 52-week range of $12.79-$24.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3700 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.32, operating margin was +15.57 and Pretax Margin of +12.15.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26, this organization’s insider sold 3,335 shares at the rate of 14.82, making the entire transaction reach 49,425 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,447. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Merchandising Officer sold 4,696 for 17.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,086. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,554 in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.74) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.10.

In the same vein, LESL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

[Leslie’s Inc., LESL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.