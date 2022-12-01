A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with So-Young International Inc. (SY) as it 5-day change was 19.80%

As on November 30, 2022, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.10% to $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.84 and sunk to $0.7304 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SY posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$4.02.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 103.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -247.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6343, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1338.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2085 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.63, operating margin was +1.97 and Pretax Margin of -0.97.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. So-Young International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.88%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

So-Young International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -247.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for So-Young International Inc. (SY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, SY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [So-Young International Inc., SY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was better the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.0768.