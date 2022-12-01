A look at Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 29, 2022, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) opened at $15.72, higher 1.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.05 and dropped to $15.59 before settling in for the closing price of $15.72. Price fluctuations for DEA have ranged from $14.80 to $23.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 136.00% at the time writing. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.10, operating margin of +25.84, and the pretax margin is +12.35.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 149,800. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 91,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for $20.94, making the entire transaction worth $217,902. This insider now owns 773 shares in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Looking closely at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.70. However, in the short run, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.19. Second resistance stands at $16.35. The third major resistance level sits at $16.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.27.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

There are currently 90,814K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 274,860 K according to its annual income of 30,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,040 K and its income totaled 640 K.