A major move is in the offing as Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) market cap hits 1.30 billion

On November 29, 2022, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) opened at $7.08, higher 0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.12 and dropped to $7.06 before settling in for the closing price of $7.06. Price fluctuations for OCSL have ranged from $5.86 to $7.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.50% at the time writing. With a float of $166.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.37 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.10, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +11.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 7.83%, while institutional ownership is 45.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 16,223. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $6.49, taking the stock ownership to the 15,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $33,997. This insider now owns 12,700 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 2.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 14.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.13 in the near term. At $7.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.01.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

There are currently 183,374K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 262,520 K according to its annual income of 29,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,140 K and its income totaled 13,210 K.