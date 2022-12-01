Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) posted a 0.19% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $377.58, soaring 0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $377.83 and dropped to $377.30 before settling in for the closing price of $377.23. Within the past 52 weeks, ABMD’s price has moved between $219.85 and $381.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 18.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.70%. With a float of $44.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2003 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.76, operating margin of +24.80, and the pretax margin is +18.47.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Abiomed Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 749,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $374.73, taking the stock ownership to the 119,370 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $374.50, making the entire transaction worth $749,008. This insider now owns 121,370 shares in total.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.06) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +13.23 while generating a return on equity of 9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.35% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

Looking closely at Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.46.

During the past 100 days, Abiomed Inc.’s (ABMD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $302.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $285.32. However, in the short run, Abiomed Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $377.67. Second resistance stands at $378.02. The third major resistance level sits at $378.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $377.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $376.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $376.61.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.03 billion based on 45,091K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,032 M and income totals 136,510 K. The company made 265,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 106,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.