Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 10.64 million

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 6.15% at $109.60. During the day, the stock rose to $109.64 and sunk to $102.6601 before settling in for the price of $103.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $71.12-$167.06.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $864.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $857.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $105.27.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.32%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s GVP, Applied Global Services sold 29 shares at the rate of 91.46, making the entire transaction reach 2,652 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,532. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07, Company’s SVP, CLO sold 10,000 for 89.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 895,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,169 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.79) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.74, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.55.

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.45% While, its Average True Range was 4.21.