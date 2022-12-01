ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) surge 2.00% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on November 30, 2022, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.06% to $608.12. During the day, the stock rose to $608.41 and sunk to $576.94 before settling in for the price of $578.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $363.15-$832.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $239.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $485.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $540.67.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 34720 employees. It has generated 623,254 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 197,020. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.86, operating margin was +35.12 and Pretax Margin of +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.01) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.10% and is forecasted to reach 19.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 20.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.35, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.34.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.36, a figure that is expected to reach 4.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ASML Holding N.V., ASML], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.89 million was lower the volume of 1.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.51% While, its Average True Range was 20.69.