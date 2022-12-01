Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) last month volatility was 8.25%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2022, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) set off with pace as it heaved 6.80% to $0.92. During the day, the stock rose to $0.93 and sunk to $0.8701 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$10.22.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 91.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0796, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9082.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.40%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million was inferior to the volume of 2.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0801.