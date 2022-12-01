Can Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) hike of 1.75% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 29, 2022, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) opened at $19.20, higher 3.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.005 and dropped to $19.12 before settling in for the closing price of $19.17. Price fluctuations for OMI have ranged from $14.10 to $49.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 0.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 111.70% at the time writing. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.54, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is +2.83.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 15,680. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 28,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $31.76, making the entire transaction worth $31,760. This insider now owns 27,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.15 in the near term. At $20.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.75. The third support level lies at $18.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

There are currently 76,234K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,785 M according to its annual income of 221,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,497 M and its income totaled 12,500 K.