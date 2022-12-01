Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is 14.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on November 30, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.85% to $9.93. During the day, the stock rose to $9.94 and sunk to $9.41 before settling in for the price of $9.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $6.11-$23.86.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -35.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.54.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 50.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 11.76, making the entire transaction reach 1,175,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 870,950. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 28, Company’s President & CEO sold 95,796 for 19.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,827,970. This particular insider is now the holder of 366,527 in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 42.41 million was lower the volume of 49.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.