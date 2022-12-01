CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) average volume reaches $1.12M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) on November 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.87, soaring 0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.00 and dropped to $8.835 before settling in for the closing price of $8.86. Within the past 52 weeks, CCCS’s price has moved between $7.41 and $13.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.70%. With a float of $602.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.95 million.

The firm has a total of 2250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 186,028. In this transaction SVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $9.30, taking the stock ownership to the 15,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s insider sold 102,165 for $9.19, making the entire transaction worth $939,244. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., CCCS], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.07. The third major resistance level sits at $9.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.65.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.43 billion based on 620,711K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 688,290 K and income totals -248,920 K. The company made 198,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.