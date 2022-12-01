Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is 16.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 2.90% at $63.24. During the day, the stock rose to $63.61 and sunk to $59.41 before settling in for the price of $61.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUP posted a 52-week range of $40.29-$204.15.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 40.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.19.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 03, this organization’s EVP Global Sales sold 290 shares at the rate of 59.18, making the entire transaction reach 17,161 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,429. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,835 for 62.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 241,037. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,039 in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.49.

In the same vein, COUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.42% While, its Average True Range was 4.75.