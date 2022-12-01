Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.97: Right on the Precipice

As on November 30, 2022, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) started slowly as it slid -0.30% to $3.28. During the day, the stock rose to $3.30 and sunk to $3.09 before settling in for the price of $3.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CS posted a 52-week range of $3.22-$10.49.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -163.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.64 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.97.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51680 employees. It has generated 523,867 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +3.18 and Pretax Margin of -2.29.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 3.80% institutional ownership.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -163.50%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.78.

In the same vein, CS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.22.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 26.69 million was better the volume of 14.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.