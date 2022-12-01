CSX Corporation (CSX) last month performance of 12.49% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) started the day on November 30, 2022, with a price increase of 1.62% at $32.69. During the day, the stock rose to $32.735 and sunk to $31.705 before settling in for the price of $32.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSX posted a 52-week range of $25.80-$38.63.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.90.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Railroads Industry. CSX Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Director sold 16,000 shares at the rate of 32.25, making the entire transaction reach 516,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 320,763.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CSX Corporation (CSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.39, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.56.

In the same vein, CSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CSX Corporation (CSX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.