CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.74

As on November 30, 2022, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.00% to $3.57. During the day, the stock rose to $3.64 and sunk to $3.10 before settling in for the price of $3.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CURO posted a 52-week range of $2.96-$17.56.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.76.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.36, operating margin was +10.07 and Pretax Margin of +9.85.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 37.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s President & CEO sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 14.79, making the entire transaction reach 221,826 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 773,565.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.25 while generating a return on equity of 40.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.46.

In the same vein, CURO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CURO Group Holdings Corp., CURO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.2 million was better the volume of 0.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.