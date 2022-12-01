Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recent quarterly performance of -14.64% is not showing the real picture

As on November 30, 2022, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.12% to $56.91. During the day, the stock rose to $56.98 and sunk to $53.00 before settling in for the price of $50.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $32.20-$77.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 53.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 465.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.51.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $6.87) by -$2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 465.90% and is forecasted to reach 22.91 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.68, and its Beta score is 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.23, a figure that is expected to reach 7.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 1.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.23.