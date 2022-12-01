Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 226,070 K

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) kicked off on November 29, 2022, at the price of $9.19, up 1.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.50 and dropped to $9.05 before settling in for the closing price of $9.07. Over the past 52 weeks, DO has traded in a range of $5.17-$12.04.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -14.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -135.10%. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1900 employees.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.44 in the near term. At $9.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.54.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 938.84 million has total of 101,524K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 725,450 K in contrast with the sum of -2,139 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 226,070 K and last quarter income was 5,510 K.